Mayor Berke wants answers about the 2019 water main break

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
511
Main Break
Crews working at Tennessee American Water Property off Riverside Drive in 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A year ago, thousands of Chattanoogans were without water after a major water main break happened downtown.

Tennessee American Water has not offered an update on what caused the break and today, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke took his frustrations to twitter.

- Advertisement -

We have reached out to Tennessee American Water for a statement on the issue.