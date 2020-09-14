Drugs and lots of guns confiscated in Mentone, Alabama

MENTONE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff has released details on a large drug and gun seizure last week on Lookout Mountain.

Officers served a search warrant at a home near Mentone, Alabama on Wednesday evening.

They seized a variety of drugs, including meth, pills and marijuana.

But they also took more than two dozen long guns and pistols from the home, along with ammo.

They arrested four residents on drug trafficking charges.

Sheriff Nick Welden said “This was another job well done and a great team effort on the part of our deputies, investigators, and narcotics agents! We had received numerous complaints regarding these suspects. Complex investigations such as this sometimes take time to materialize, and we wanted to ensure we did it the right way.”

“Making sure we have all of our ducks in a row before conducting a search warrant helps ensure that the charges stick and the offenders get the punishment they deserve after they are found guilty,” he said.