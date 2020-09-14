I Can’t Breathe CHA bikes for justice

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
79

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- I Can’t Breathe CHA continued their protests throughout the city today.

But, things looked a bit different.

The organization biked for justice today around downtown Chattanooga.

They met on Main Street to continue to voice their concerns over various social injustices.

Activist Marie Mott says, “We are continuing to march for black lives.and so, we are just super excited to do that in a way to where we are inviting more people out here. We have a huge cycle community, here in the city of Chattanooga and bike lanes. So, why not invite people who do this on the weekend as a way of relieving stress and just seeing the beauty of our city but doing that, supporting black lives.”

The group says that they will continue to march on until their voices are heard.

Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.