I Can’t Breathe CHA bikes for justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- I Can’t Breathe CHA continued their protests throughout the city today.

But, things looked a bit different.

#IcantBreatheCHA critical mass ride at 11:00 am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JWMgF2LZEE — Rage Against The Christine (@xtineogle) September 12, 2020

The organization biked for justice today around downtown Chattanooga.

They met on Main Street to continue to voice their concerns over various social injustices.

Activist Marie Mott says, “We are continuing to march for black lives.and so, we are just super excited to do that in a way to where we are inviting more people out here. We have a huge cycle community, here in the city of Chattanooga and bike lanes. So, why not invite people who do this on the weekend as a way of relieving stress and just seeing the beauty of our city but doing that, supporting black lives.”

The group says that they will continue to march on until their voices are heard.