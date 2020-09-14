Bradley County receives a School Safety Grant

Joeli Poole
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Bradley County Schools has been awarded a new grant from the Department of Justice COPS office.

The school system says they have received a grant for over $442, 436.

School officials say this grant money will go to helping prevent school violence through new security equipment and resources, including bullying resources.

Bradley County schools say safety and security has always been their top priority.

“Not only will the grant be able to update the antiquated equipment but it will also allow us to have external risk assessments for all of our schools in the districts. We will look at all of our safety policies and procedures. As we move forward this grant is over a 3 year period,” says Brittany Cannon, Communications for Bradley County schools. 

The grant funds will be available on October 1st, 2020. 

