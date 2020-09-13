Wright gets first win as Braves bats demolish Scherzer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each hit a two-run homer off a laboring Max Scherzer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-4. Kyle Wright pitched six innings for his first major league win, helping Atlanta take three of four from Washington. Atlanta improved to 21-0 this season when leading after six innings, while Washington fell to 0-21 when trailing after six innings.

