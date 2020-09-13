Thrilling win puts Red Wolves third in standings

By
Angela Moryan
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves leap-frog the Richmond Kickers for the No. 3 spot in the standings after a thrilling win in stoppage time Saturday.

Tanner Dieterich scored his first goal of the season in the 61st minute to tie the game.

Steven Beattie subbed in for just nine minutes, but what a nine minutes they were. In stoppage time, Beattie got a look right in center after a quick pass from Marky Hernandez. The goal put the Red Wolves up 2-1, which is where the score stayed.

Red Wolves have a short turn around until the next game. Chattanooga hosts Union Omaha for a make-up match Tuesday at noon.

