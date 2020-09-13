Saints, VFL RB Alvin Kamara agree on 5-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints says running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to a five-year extension. A person familiar with the contract says it is worth up to $75 million but that the final season includes a large non-guaranteed payment. The person says that effectively limits the team’s obligation to $50 million from 2021 to 2024. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details have not been released. Kamara has surpassed 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons.

- Advertisement -