Red Cross sends more volunteers to Louisiana

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- On Friday, The American Red Cross deployed 69 more volunteers from Tennessee to assist with recovery efforts.

Today, we talked to one Chattanooga Volunteer who is at a shelter in Louisiana.

Mike Freeman, says, “With the red cross, this is measured as a category 7 disaster which is the highest it goes.”

According to the Red cross, hundreds of their disaster workers are helping evacuees on the ground and virtually in Louisiana, Texas and even out west with those who have been affected by the wild fires.

Hurricane Laura may not be a threat to us here in the Tennessee Valley anymore, but some families are still picking up the pieces.

Mike Freeman who lives here in Chattanooga, says that it could be months before volunteers that are stationed in the gulf coast are done with their work.

“I believe we will still have case workers working with families here . i bet, 6 to 8 months at least,” adds Freeman

Freeman has met many families that have lost everything but still find a glimpse of hope through it all.

He says, “One moment everything was good and the next moment, they’ve lost everything. The house is a total loss. Everything in the house is damaged or destroyed. So, they’re hurting, they’re hurting. But, yet, they still think that they are blessed. They still have each other and their health, their family and every day they are thanking and blessing us for being able to help them.”

If you would like to volunteer with the Red Cross, go to their website.