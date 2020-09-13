Mocs volleyball stops Georgia State in five-set nail-biter

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
24

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program jumped out to a two-set lead before fighting off a furious Georgia State comeback effort including five match points to capture a 3-2 (25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 24-22) victory inside Maclellan Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Chattanooga begins, and finishes, the 2020 fall season with a 1-0 record. Georgia State drops to 0-1 ahead of 17 future matches on its schedule over the coming weeks.

MATCH BASICS | BOX SCORE
SET 1 ∙ UTC 25, GSU 23
SET 2 ∙ UTC 25, GSU 18
SET 3 ∙ GSU 25, UTC 20
SET 4 ∙ GSU 25, UTC 22
SET 5 ∙ UTC 24, GSU 22

*Chattanooga fought off five match points in the fifth set. Georgia State survived match points on three separate occasions before failing on its fourth opportunity.

CHATTANOOGA NOTABLES
∙ Final statistics of this match are currently under review.*
∙ Junior Gylian Finch totaled a career-high 25 kills at a .302 attacking clip… fifth match of career with 20+ kills… also added two aces and 11 digs… 14th career double-double.
∙ Redshirt freshman MacKenzie Saitta posted 23 kills at a .242 hitting percentage in her first collegiate action… missed 2019 season due to injury.
∙ Freshman Paige Gallentine recorded a match-high 33 digs and a trio of aces… most digs in debut by a true freshman in program history.
∙ Freshman Sophia Bossong dished out a match-high 67 assists… most assists by a true freshman in debut in program history… just 12 shy of program record (79, Jenny Kulwinski, 1997).
∙ A total of six freshman including five true saw action for the Mocs on Saturday… five freshmen earned starts… most to ever start first match of the season.

MORE ABOUT CHATTANOOGA VOLLEYBALL
Watch “Mission First, Family Always” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8mOmxbzHk4&t=2s
Read “Mission First, Family Always” here: https://gomocs.com/news/2019/9/27/general-chatt-chats-mission-first-family-always.aspx?path=general

