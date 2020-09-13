Mocs volleyball stops Georgia State in five-set nail-biter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program jumped out to a two-set lead before fighting off a furious Georgia State comeback effort including five match points to capture a 3-2 (25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 24-22) victory inside Maclellan Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Chattanooga begins, and finishes, the 2020 fall season with a 1-0 record. Georgia State drops to 0-1 ahead of 17 future matches on its schedule over the coming weeks.

BOX SCORE

SET 1 ∙ UTC 25, GSU 23

SET 2 ∙ UTC 25, GSU 18

SET 3 ∙ GSU 25, UTC 20

SET 4 ∙ GSU 25, UTC 22

SET 5 ∙ UTC 24, GSU 22

*Chattanooga fought off five match points in the fifth set. Georgia State survived match points on three separate occasions before failing on its fourth opportunity.

CHATTANOOGA NOTABLES

∙ Final statistics of this match are currently under review.*

∙ Junior Gylian Finch totaled a career-high 25 kills at a .302 attacking clip… fifth match of career with 20+ kills… also added two aces and 11 digs… 14th career double-double.

∙ Redshirt freshman MacKenzie Saitta posted 23 kills at a .242 hitting percentage in her first collegiate action… missed 2019 season due to injury.

∙ Freshman Paige Gallentine recorded a match-high 33 digs and a trio of aces… most digs in debut by a true freshman in program history.

∙ Freshman Sophia Bossong dished out a match-high 67 assists… most assists by a true freshman in debut in program history… just 12 shy of program record (79, Jenny Kulwinski, 1997).

∙ A total of six freshman including five true saw action for the Mocs on Saturday… five freshmen earned starts… most to ever start first match of the season.

