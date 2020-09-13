Braves beat Nationals 2-1 behind Anderson’s strong outing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Ian Anderson allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 after closer Mark Melancon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out eight. The left-hander has lost his last five decisions and last-place Washington has posted a 2-7 record in his starts in 2020.

- Advertisement -