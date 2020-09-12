Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – September 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hit or Miss T-Storms Sunday!



Sunday morning lows will near the low 70’s with areas of patchy fog possible. That cloud layer will stay with us into the afternoon with storms popping up after noontime. These will be near the northern part of the viewing area and only some of the valley will see any rain. Some storms may be heavy and produce gusty winds, but no severe weather expected. All showers look to dry out by the late evening.

Overnight will be warm and muggy with many areas in the low 70’s by Monday morning.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with a few showers and storms likely with highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Much cooler by mid-week that will drop temperatures into the low 80’s. By late next week, we could some potential rain impacts from Sally that is forecasted to strengthen into a category one hurricane.

85 & 64 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

