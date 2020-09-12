Titans first round draft pick arrested for DUI

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — The Titans first round draft pick is once again making headlines — and not the good kind. Rookie Isaiah Wilson was arrested late last night on a DUI charge.

Wilson was seen doing donuts in his Dodge Challenger in the middle of a Nashville intersection, where he lost control and hit a concrete barrier.

In a statement, the Titans say that this is “not indicative of the character of our football team.” The team says it’s figuring out how to proceed.

TITANS STATEMENT: We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.

The former Georgia Bulldog wasn’t going to play in Monday night’s season opener in Denver anyways, after being placed on the COVID reserve list for the second time this off-season.