Tennessee High School Football Scores

Adamsville 28, Kossuth, Miss. 7
Arlington 49, Lewisburg, Miss. 28
Bartlett 22, CBHS 19
Baylor 56, Chattanooga Central 3
Beech 28, Hendersonville 14
Bledsoe County 40, Grundy County 6
Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20
Brainerd 46, Lookout Valley 19
Brentwood 55, Henry County 17
Brentwood Academy 34, Clearwater Academy, Fla. 18
CAK 45, Stone Memorial 0
CPA 28, Ensworth 6
Campbell County 34, Seymour 12
Cascade 44, Huntland 0
Centennial 24, Siegel 7
Claiborne County 46, Unaka 6
Clarksville 49, Rockvale 28
Clay County 46, Cumberland County 20
Cleveland 41, Soddy Daisy 14
Collinwood def. Loretto, forfeit
Community 28, Cannon County 20
Cookeville 56, White County 34
Copper Basin 56, Tellico Plains 14
Cordova def. Lausanne Collegiate, forfeit
Cornersville 32, Grace Christian – Franklin 22
Covington 42, Brighton 0
Creek Wood 38, Harpeth 7
Cumberland Gap 40, Hancock County 0
David Crockett 31, Knoxville Webb 7
Davidson Academy 36, Columbia Academy 0
Dresden 33, West Carroll 26, 4OT
Dyer County def. Ripley, forfeit
Eagleville 51, Pickett County 0
East Hickman 28, Stewart County 7
Elizabethton 23, Daniel Boone 21
Fayette Ware 54, Scotts Hill 8
Fayetteville 50, Mt. Pleasant 20
Franklin 27, Summit 20
Franklin Road Academy 20, White House 14
Friendship Christian 44, Grace Baptist 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 29, Cocke County 7
Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14
Goodpasture 42, Green Hill 0
Grace Christian 35, York Institute 0
Grainger 24, Scott County 0
Greenbrier 19, Portland 12
Greenfield 18, South Fulton 14
Hampton 34, Cloudland 12
Hardin County 48, Dyersburg 35
Haywood County 52, Liberty Magnet 0
Huntingdon 32, Camden Central 6
Independence 28, Blackman 7
Jackson Christian 41, Clarksville Academy 0
Jackson County 43, Red Boiling Springs 0
Jackson North Side 42, Bolivar Central 6
Jo Byrns 21, Houston County 20
King’s Academy 54, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 7
Kingston 35, Rockwood 20
Knoxville Carter 48, Lenoir City 28
Knoxville Central 53, Knoxville Hardin Valley 21
Knoxville Fulton 37, Austin-East 7
Lake County 40, Humboldt 12
Lebanon 45, LaVergne 33
Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 56, Rossville Christian 14
Lewis County 28, East Robertson 9
Lincoln County def. Spring Hill, forfeit
Lipscomb Academy 41, Page 0
Livingston Academy 21, Upperman 14
Loudon 38, Sequoyah 0
MBA 42, Briarcrest 35
Macon County def. Glencliff, forfeit
Marion County def. South Pittsburg, forfeit
Marshall County 50, Shelbyville 35
Maryville 14, Alcoa 9
McCreary Central, Ky. 32, Jellico 30
McMinn Central 47, Polk County 14
McMinn County 56, Ooltewah 14
McNairy Central 33, Chester County 13
Meigs County def. Clinton, forfeit
Midway 34, Cosby 8
Milan 35, Lexington 25
Millington 41, Halls 6
Monterey 50, Harriman 18
Montgomery Central 19, Clarksville NW 0
Moore County 35, Forrest 14
Morristown West 35, Cherokee 0
Mt. Juliet 31, Gallatin 10
Munford 28, Harding Academy 7
Nashville Christian 28, BGA 14
Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6
Oakdale 30, Wartburg Central 22
Oakland 48, Stewarts Creek 24
Oneida 21, Greenback 7
Peabody 40, Jackson South Side 13
Perry County 14, Hickman County 7
Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28, 2OT
Pope John Paul II 31, Father Ryan 17
Powell 43, Karns 7
Pulaski Academy, Ark. 37, Ravenwood 29
Red Bank 27, East Hamilton 24
Riverdale 40, Smyrna 20
Riverside 26, Wayne County 0
Rossview 7, Clarksville NE 4
Science Hill 45, Greeneville 25
Sequatchie County 21, Hixson 0
Signal Mountain 52, Whitwell 22
South Doyle 22, Anderson County 21
South Gibson 24, Crockett County 12
South Greene 28, West Greene 21
Springfield 38, Station Camp 0
St. Benedict 36, FACS 0
Sullivan South 58, North Greene 8
Trousdale County 28, Gordonsville 20
Tullahoma 41, Franklin County 7
Tyner Academy 36, Howard 0
Unicoi County 31, Happy Valley 14
Union City 28, Fulton Co., Ky. 12
Union County def. Knoxville Halls, forfeit
University-Jackson 49, Rosemark Academy 0
Virginia High, Va. def. Tennessee , forfeit
Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13
Warren County 40, Lawrence County 3
Watertown 21, DeKalb County 14
West 42, Jefferson County 0
West Creek 19, Cheatham County 7
Westview 49, Obion County 8
White House-Heritage 34, Sycamore 10
Wilson Central 49, Kenwood 19
Zion Christian Academy 48, Sale Creek 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chuckey-Doak vs. Sullivan North, ccd.
Fairview vs. Waverly Central, ccd.
Hayesville, N.C. vs. Lookout Valley, ccd.
Knoxville Halls vs. Tennessee, ccd.
McGavock vs. Dickson County, ccd.
Nashville Overton vs. Columbia, ccd.
Richland vs. Summertown, ccd.
St. Benedict vs. Bolton, ccd.
Trinity Christian Academy vs. Fayette Academy, ccd.
___
