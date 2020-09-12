Tennessee High School Football Scores

Adamsville 28, Kossuth, Miss. 7

Arlington 49, Lewisburg, Miss. 28

Bartlett 22, CBHS 19

Baylor 56, Chattanooga Central 3

Beech 28, Hendersonville 14

Bledsoe County 40, Grundy County 6

Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20

Brainerd 46, Lookout Valley 19

Brentwood 55, Henry County 17

Brentwood Academy 34, Clearwater Academy, Fla. 18

CAK 45, Stone Memorial 0

CPA 28, Ensworth 6

Campbell County 34, Seymour 12

Cascade 44, Huntland 0

Centennial 24, Siegel 7

Claiborne County 46, Unaka 6

Clarksville 49, Rockvale 28

Clay County 46, Cumberland County 20

Cleveland 41, Soddy Daisy 14

Collinwood def. Loretto, forfeit

Community 28, Cannon County 20

Cookeville 56, White County 34

Copper Basin 56, Tellico Plains 14

Cordova def. Lausanne Collegiate, forfeit

Cornersville 32, Grace Christian – Franklin 22

Covington 42, Brighton 0

Creek Wood 38, Harpeth 7

Cumberland Gap 40, Hancock County 0

David Crockett 31, Knoxville Webb 7

Davidson Academy 36, Columbia Academy 0

Dresden 33, West Carroll 26, 4OT

Dyer County def. Ripley, forfeit

Eagleville 51, Pickett County 0

East Hickman 28, Stewart County 7

Elizabethton 23, Daniel Boone 21

Fayette Ware 54, Scotts Hill 8

Fayetteville 50, Mt. Pleasant 20

Franklin 27, Summit 20

Franklin Road Academy 20, White House 14

Friendship Christian 44, Grace Baptist 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 29, Cocke County 7

Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14

Goodpasture 42, Green Hill 0

Grace Christian 35, York Institute 0

Grainger 24, Scott County 0

Greenbrier 19, Portland 12

Greenfield 18, South Fulton 14

Hampton 34, Cloudland 12

Hardin County 48, Dyersburg 35

Haywood County 52, Liberty Magnet 0

Huntingdon 32, Camden Central 6

Independence 28, Blackman 7

Jackson Christian 41, Clarksville Academy 0

Jackson County 43, Red Boiling Springs 0

Jackson North Side 42, Bolivar Central 6

Jo Byrns 21, Houston County 20

King’s Academy 54, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 7

Kingston 35, Rockwood 20

Knoxville Carter 48, Lenoir City 28

Knoxville Central 53, Knoxville Hardin Valley 21

Knoxville Fulton 37, Austin-East 7

Lake County 40, Humboldt 12

Lebanon 45, LaVergne 33

Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 56, Rossville Christian 14

Lewis County 28, East Robertson 9

Lincoln County def. Spring Hill, forfeit

Lipscomb Academy 41, Page 0

Livingston Academy 21, Upperman 14

Loudon 38, Sequoyah 0

MBA 42, Briarcrest 35

Macon County def. Glencliff, forfeit

Marion County def. South Pittsburg, forfeit

Marshall County 50, Shelbyville 35

Maryville 14, Alcoa 9

McCreary Central, Ky. 32, Jellico 30

McMinn Central 47, Polk County 14

McMinn County 56, Ooltewah 14

McNairy Central 33, Chester County 13

Meigs County def. Clinton, forfeit

Midway 34, Cosby 8

Milan 35, Lexington 25

Millington 41, Halls 6

Monterey 50, Harriman 18

Montgomery Central 19, Clarksville NW 0

Moore County 35, Forrest 14

Morristown West 35, Cherokee 0

Mt. Juliet 31, Gallatin 10

Munford 28, Harding Academy 7

Nashville Christian 28, BGA 14

Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6

Oakdale 30, Wartburg Central 22

Oakland 48, Stewarts Creek 24

Oneida 21, Greenback 7

Peabody 40, Jackson South Side 13

Perry County 14, Hickman County 7

Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28, 2OT

Pope John Paul II 31, Father Ryan 17

Powell 43, Karns 7

Pulaski Academy, Ark. 37, Ravenwood 29

Red Bank 27, East Hamilton 24

Riverdale 40, Smyrna 20

Riverside 26, Wayne County 0

Rossview 7, Clarksville NE 4

Science Hill 45, Greeneville 25

Sequatchie County 21, Hixson 0

Signal Mountain 52, Whitwell 22

South Doyle 22, Anderson County 21

South Gibson 24, Crockett County 12

South Greene 28, West Greene 21

Springfield 38, Station Camp 0

St. Benedict 36, FACS 0

Sullivan South 58, North Greene 8

Trousdale County 28, Gordonsville 20

Tullahoma 41, Franklin County 7

Tyner Academy 36, Howard 0

Unicoi County 31, Happy Valley 14

Union City 28, Fulton Co., Ky. 12

Union County def. Knoxville Halls, forfeit

University-Jackson 49, Rosemark Academy 0

Virginia High, Va. def. Tennessee , forfeit

Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13

Warren County 40, Lawrence County 3

Watertown 21, DeKalb County 14

West 42, Jefferson County 0

West Creek 19, Cheatham County 7

Westview 49, Obion County 8

White House-Heritage 34, Sycamore 10

Wilson Central 49, Kenwood 19

Zion Christian Academy 48, Sale Creek 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chuckey-Doak vs. Sullivan North, ccd.

Fairview vs. Waverly Central, ccd.

Hayesville, N.C. vs. Lookout Valley, ccd.

Knoxville Halls vs. Tennessee, ccd.

McGavock vs. Dickson County, ccd.

Nashville Overton vs. Columbia, ccd.

Richland vs. Summertown, ccd.

St. Benedict vs. Bolton, ccd.

Trinity Christian Academy vs. Fayette Academy, ccd.

