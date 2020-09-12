Red Bank football team in 14-day quarantine

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A positive COVID test has forced the undefeated Red Bank Lions to quarantine for the next 14 days. Lions Coach Chris Brown says this affects all players, coaches and managers who were at Friday’s game against East Hamilton.

The Lions won’t be allowed at practice or in school until Sept. 28.

Red Bank’s next two games are subsequently affected. Next week’s region game against McMinn Central has been rescheduled for October 23rd. However, the non-region game against South Pittsburg the following week has been cancelled.

This is the second year the highly anticipated game between the Lions and Pirates that won’t be played. Last year’s game was cancelled due to lightning.

This is also the second game South Pitt has lost in a matter of two days. However, the Pirates new open date — Sept. 25th — just so happens to align with rival Marion County’s open date. We’re still waiting to hear if that storied rivalry will be rescheduled.