Nationals Edge Atlanta 8-7 in 12 Innings

WASHINGTON (AP) – Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 8-7 after blowing a five-run lead for the second straight night. Nationals relievers Kyle Finnegan and James Borque worked out of bases-loaded jams in the 11th and 12th innings, respectively. The Braves couldn’t score in three extra frames with a runner starting at second base. Adam Eaton began the 12th on second for Washington and advanced to third on Trea Turner’s lineout. Juan Soto was walked intentionally before Grant Dayton allowed Taylor’s single.

