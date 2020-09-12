McCallie Hopes to Settle on Their Quarterback to Make Another Title Run

Chattanooga (WDEF-TV) Last year McCallie captured their first state title since 2001.

But the Blue Tornado’s title defense got off to a rocky start. McCallie’s practice plans were interrupted for two weeks in August. Not what a team needs when you’re trying to find a new quarterback.

Reporter:”How are you going to repeat?”

Said receiver Eric Rivers:”Just work hard every day. Get better at practice. Just stick to the fundamentals. Stick with it.”

But what happens when you can’t do the work?.

McCallie had to quarantine for two weeks in August because of the coronavirus.

Reporter:”How huge do you think that break affected you guys?”

Said quarterback William Riddle:”It was a massive affect. It totally cut all of our momentum down.”

Head coach Ralph Potter says he’s close to verifying his team’s identity.

Said Potter:”We know a lot more about our personnel about how people are going to attack us. We’re able to fit what we’re doing scheme wise better than we have. Usually that’s the kind of thing you do in the preseason, but really didn’t have a pre-season.”

The big hurdle for McCallie is replacing star quarterback D’Angelo Hardy.

For now, it’s still a two man battle between Austin Breedlove and William Riddle.

Said Potter:”Once we pick the quarterback then we’ll build out our offense around his skill set.”

Reporter:”How do you think it will be different than the offense from what D-Lo ran last year?”

Said quarterback Austin Breedlove:”We’ll definitely be throwing the ball a little bit more. Some more drop back passes. He did more roll-out passes.”

While McCallie remains unsettled on the quarterback to lead the team, their overall team leadership appears in good hands.

Said Potter:”Our whole senior class last year set a really high standard. When you see these guys now that are this year’s seniors trying to live up to it.”