Mayor Berke wants answers about the 2019 water main break

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A year ago, thousands of Chattanoogans were without water after a major water main break happened downtown.

Tennessee American Water has not offered an update on what caused the break and today, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke took his frustrations to twitter.

Tennessee American Water owes us an explanation of the causes of the main break and why the report has not been released. As a public utility, nothing less will do. — Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) September 12, 2020

Over the last year, Tennessee American Water has repeatedly told me and their ratepayers that they would share its analysis of last year’s water main break. As recently as August 18th, I met with leadership, who assured me that the report was forthcoming. — Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) September 12, 2020

We have reached out to Tennessee American Water for a statement on the issue.