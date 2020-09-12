Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus – another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter. Production was suspended in the spring as the COVID-19 virus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees. Just Born says it is expecting “overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season.” The other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.

