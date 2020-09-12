Georgia High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Alexander 45, Lithia Springs 7

Aquinas 68, Cross Creek 0

Athens Christian 43, St. Francis 7

Augusta Christian 51, Greenwood Christian, S.C. 14

Bacon County 33, Long County 7

Benedictine Military 49, Effingham County 7

Bethesda Academy 30, John Paul II, S.C. 20

Bremen 59, Bowdon 22

Brentwood 43, John Milledge 7

Brooks County 26, Cairo 24

Brookstone 27, Walker 7

Brunswick 21, McIntosh County Academy 7

Callaway 27, Troup County 7

Calvary Day 48, Bulloch 7

Camden County 31, Glynn Academy 14

Cartersville 28, West Forsyth 17

Carver-Columbus 53, Spencer 7

Cass 27, Adairsville 17

Chattahoochee County 23, Shaw 13

Chattooga 28, Pickens 14

Cherokee 41, Sequoyah 20

Cherokee Bluff 49, Chestatee 14

Christian Heritage 45, Landmark Christian 0

Clinch County 34, Marion County 7

Coahulla Creek 35, Southeast Whitfield 14

Coffee 31, Bainbridge 16

Collins Hill 34, Sprayberry 13

Commerce 32, Union County 14

Coosa 51, Trion 45, 4OT

Creekside Christian Academy def. Notre Dame Academy, forfeit

Crisp County 12, Houston County 0

Dalton 52, Ridgeland 7

Darlington 32, Lakeview Academy 7

Deerfield-Windsor 20, Miller County 14

Discovery 27, Kennesaw Mountain 22

Dodge County 33, Dublin 20

Douglas County 37, Stockbridge 13

Dutchtown 21, Wheeler 7

Eagle’s Landing Christian 58, Heritage School 0

Early County 28, Pelham 7

East Coweta 42, New Manchester 20

East Hall 30, West Hall 22

East Paulding 34, Campbell 17

Eastside 27, Winder-Barrow 14

Evans 38, Hephzibah 13

Fellowship Christian School 54, First Baptist, Fla. 28

Fitzgerald 21, Irwin County 6

Flowery Branch 45, Dawson County 42

Franklin County 35, Banks County 6

Frederica 36, Valwood 13

Gatewood 35, Edmund Burke 0

George Walton 21, Stratford 17

Gordon Lee 29, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 15

Grayson 55, McEachern 21

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Lovett 3

Habersham Central 56, Apalachee 35

Hampton 24, McIntosh 21

Haralson County 32, Manchester 0

Hardaway 33, Americus Sumter 3

Harlem 38, Greenbrier 10

Harris County 14, Perry 10

Heard County 36, Pepperell 29

Heritage-Catoosa 28, Ringgold 21

Jeff Davis 50, Atkinson County 20

Jefferson 61, Central Gwinnett 7

Johnson County 26, East Laurens 0

Jonesboro 19, Eagle’s Landing 0

Lamar County 49, Crawford County 3

Lambert 34, Lassiter 19

Lanier County 34, Berrien 7

Lee County 44, Maynard Jackson 0

Lowndes 45, Griffin 6

Maclay, Fla. 27, Brookwood School 13

Marist 43, Holy Innocents’ 0

Mary Persons 29, McDonough 6

Metter 26, South Effingham 3

Mitchell County 16, Worth County 13

Model 21, LaFayette 20

Monroe Area 28, Walnut Grove 14

Montgomery County 40, Portal 15

Morrow 36, Forest Park 21

Mt. Pisgah Christian 28, Mt. Paran Christian 14

Newton 27, Alcovy 0

North Cobb 28, Buford 14

North Cobb Christian 56, Hebron Christian Academy 37

North Forsyth 10, Harrison 9

North Gwinnett 44, Jones County 21

North Paulding 45, South Paulding 24

Northgate 41, Locust Grove 40, 2OT

Northside-Warner Robins 14, Peach County 7

Northwest Whitfield 34, Gordon Central 13

Oconee County 35, Cedar Shoals 0

Ola 37, North Oconee 30

Pacelli Catholic 41, Columbus 21

Parkview 33, Mountain View 16

Paulding County 17, Hiram 16

Pebblebrook 40, South Cobb 21

Pierce County 14, Wayne County 0

Putnam County 5, Morgan County 2, OT

Rabun County 38, Prince Avenue Christian 31

River Ridge 22, Woodstock 17

Rockmart 21, Cedartown 10

Savannah Christian Prep 26, Screven County 7

Social Circle 31, Providence Christian 28

South Gwinnett 43, Meadowcreek 12

Southeast Bulloch 28, Brantley County 7

Starr’s Mill 35, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Stephens County 34, North Hall 0

Strong Rock Christian 35, Greenville 6

Swainsboro 20, Jefferson County 14

Tattnall Square 7, Hawkinsville 3

Telfair County 30, Jenkins County 14

Temple 14, Central-Carrollton 7

Terrell Academy 19, Calvary Christian 13

Thomas Jefferson 46, Robert Toombs 6

Thomasville 34, Thomas County Central 7

Thomson 24, Grovetown 14

Tiftarea 36, Community Christian 12

Toombs County 37, Tattnall County 14

Towns County 28, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 41, Mount Vernon 7

Union Grove 41, Spalding 10

Unity Christian 30, Peachtree 18

Veterans 35, West Laurens 0

Walton 34, Pope 10

Ware County 36, Richmond Hill 29

Warner Robins 42, Archer 7

Warren County 18, Westside-Augusta 6

Wesleyan 24, Mount de Sales 0

Westwood 30, Dominion Christian 6

White County 50, Hart County 47

Whitewater 9, Fayette County 6

Wilcox County 21, Bleckley County 20

Windsor 50, Covenant 20

Woodland Cartersville 43, Osborne 17

Woodland Stockbridge 28, Luella 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Allatoona vs. Denmark, ccd.

Athens Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day, N.C., ccd.

Brookwood vs. Colquitt County, ccd.

Carrollton vs. Newnan, ppd.

Clinch County vs. Randolph-Clay, ccd.

Forsyth Central vs. Etowah, ccd.

Gilmer vs. Fannin County, ccd.

John Hancock vs. Briarwood, ppd.

Kell vs. Hillgrove, ccd.

Norcross vs. Mill Creek, ccd.

Savannah Country Day vs. Emanuel County Institute, ccd.

Tift County vs. Valdosta, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)

