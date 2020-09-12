Georgia High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Alexander 45, Lithia Springs 7
Aquinas 68, Cross Creek 0
Athens Christian 43, St. Francis 7
Augusta Christian 51, Greenwood Christian, S.C. 14
Bacon County 33, Long County 7
Benedictine Military 49, Effingham County 7
Bethesda Academy 30, John Paul II, S.C. 20
Bremen 59, Bowdon 22
Brentwood 43, John Milledge 7
Brooks County 26, Cairo 24
Brookstone 27, Walker 7
Brunswick 21, McIntosh County Academy 7
Callaway 27, Troup County 7
Calvary Day 48, Bulloch 7
Camden County 31, Glynn Academy 14
Cartersville 28, West Forsyth 17
Carver-Columbus 53, Spencer 7
Cass 27, Adairsville 17
Chattahoochee County 23, Shaw 13
Chattooga 28, Pickens 14
Cherokee 41, Sequoyah 20
Cherokee Bluff 49, Chestatee 14
Christian Heritage 45, Landmark Christian 0
Clinch County 34, Marion County 7
Coahulla Creek 35, Southeast Whitfield 14
Coffee 31, Bainbridge 16
Collins Hill 34, Sprayberry 13
Commerce 32, Union County 14
Coosa 51, Trion 45, 4OT
Creekside Christian Academy def. Notre Dame Academy, forfeit
Crisp County 12, Houston County 0
Dalton 52, Ridgeland 7
Darlington 32, Lakeview Academy 7
Deerfield-Windsor 20, Miller County 14
Discovery 27, Kennesaw Mountain 22
Dodge County 33, Dublin 20
Douglas County 37, Stockbridge 13
Dutchtown 21, Wheeler 7
Eagle’s Landing Christian 58, Heritage School 0
Early County 28, Pelham 7
East Coweta 42, New Manchester 20
East Hall 30, West Hall 22
East Paulding 34, Campbell 17
Eastside 27, Winder-Barrow 14
Evans 38, Hephzibah 13
Fellowship Christian School 54, First Baptist, Fla. 28
Fitzgerald 21, Irwin County 6
Flowery Branch 45, Dawson County 42
Franklin County 35, Banks County 6
Frederica 36, Valwood 13
Gatewood 35, Edmund Burke 0
George Walton 21, Stratford 17
Gordon Lee 29, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 15
Grayson 55, McEachern 21
Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Lovett 3
Habersham Central 56, Apalachee 35
Hampton 24, McIntosh 21
Haralson County 32, Manchester 0
Hardaway 33, Americus Sumter 3
Harlem 38, Greenbrier 10
Harris County 14, Perry 10
Heard County 36, Pepperell 29
Heritage-Catoosa 28, Ringgold 21
Jeff Davis 50, Atkinson County 20
Jefferson 61, Central Gwinnett 7
Johnson County 26, East Laurens 0
Jonesboro 19, Eagle’s Landing 0
Lamar County 49, Crawford County 3
Lambert 34, Lassiter 19
Lanier County 34, Berrien 7
Lee County 44, Maynard Jackson 0
Lowndes 45, Griffin 6
Maclay, Fla. 27, Brookwood School 13
Marist 43, Holy Innocents’ 0
Mary Persons 29, McDonough 6
Metter 26, South Effingham 3
Mitchell County 16, Worth County 13
Model 21, LaFayette 20
Monroe Area 28, Walnut Grove 14
Montgomery County 40, Portal 15
Morrow 36, Forest Park 21
Mt. Pisgah Christian 28, Mt. Paran Christian 14
Newton 27, Alcovy 0
North Cobb 28, Buford 14
North Cobb Christian 56, Hebron Christian Academy 37
North Forsyth 10, Harrison 9
North Gwinnett 44, Jones County 21
North Paulding 45, South Paulding 24
Northgate 41, Locust Grove 40, 2OT
Northside-Warner Robins 14, Peach County 7
Northwest Whitfield 34, Gordon Central 13
Oconee County 35, Cedar Shoals 0
Ola 37, North Oconee 30
Pacelli Catholic 41, Columbus 21
Parkview 33, Mountain View 16
Paulding County 17, Hiram 16
Pebblebrook 40, South Cobb 21
Pierce County 14, Wayne County 0
Putnam County 5, Morgan County 2, OT
Rabun County 38, Prince Avenue Christian 31
River Ridge 22, Woodstock 17
Rockmart 21, Cedartown 10
Savannah Christian Prep 26, Screven County 7
Social Circle 31, Providence Christian 28
South Gwinnett 43, Meadowcreek 12
Southeast Bulloch 28, Brantley County 7
Starr’s Mill 35, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Stephens County 34, North Hall 0
Strong Rock Christian 35, Greenville 6
Swainsboro 20, Jefferson County 14
Tattnall Square 7, Hawkinsville 3
Telfair County 30, Jenkins County 14
Temple 14, Central-Carrollton 7
Terrell Academy 19, Calvary Christian 13
Thomas Jefferson 46, Robert Toombs 6
Thomasville 34, Thomas County Central 7
Thomson 24, Grovetown 14
Tiftarea 36, Community Christian 12
Toombs County 37, Tattnall County 14
Towns County 28, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 41, Mount Vernon 7
Union Grove 41, Spalding 10
Unity Christian 30, Peachtree 18
Veterans 35, West Laurens 0
Walton 34, Pope 10
Ware County 36, Richmond Hill 29
Warner Robins 42, Archer 7
Warren County 18, Westside-Augusta 6
Wesleyan 24, Mount de Sales 0
Westwood 30, Dominion Christian 6
White County 50, Hart County 47
Whitewater 9, Fayette County 6
Wilcox County 21, Bleckley County 20
Windsor 50, Covenant 20
Woodland Cartersville 43, Osborne 17
Woodland Stockbridge 28, Luella 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Allatoona vs. Denmark, ccd.
Athens Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day, N.C., ccd.
Brookwood vs. Colquitt County, ccd.
Carrollton vs. Newnan, ppd.
Clinch County vs. Randolph-Clay, ccd.
Forsyth Central vs. Etowah, ccd.
Gilmer vs. Fannin County, ccd.
John Hancock vs. Briarwood, ppd.
Kell vs. Hillgrove, ccd.
Norcross vs. Mill Creek, ccd.
Savannah Country Day vs. Emanuel County Institute, ccd.
Tift County vs. Valdosta, ccd.
