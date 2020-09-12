Fire in East Brainerd destroys home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The American Red Cross is assisting an East Brainerd family tonight after a fire destroyed their home.

According to the fire department, the fire happened around 3 Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Osborne Drive.

The fire department says that crews found a fully involved fire in the carport and it quickly spread to the rest of the home.

All of the residents got out of the house quickly and safely and there were no injuries.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman says, “the guys did a great job. This is very very strenuous work especially in this kind of heat. But, they handle it like pros and they got a quick knockdown and controlled it. We just hate it for the family because their parents and family live right across the street So, we hate it anytime that we have to come out and do something like this.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

