Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – September 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot And Humid Again For Friday, But Changes On The Way For The Weekend!



This Morning: Fair to partly cloudy skies will again continue with lows 67-73. Some patchy fog is possible, with temperatures a bit cooler in the higher elevations.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible, but most of us will stay dry. As of now, it appears that any showers we do see will fall to the East of Interstate 75. Highs will be around 90, with a heat index level between 96 & 98.

Overnight:Fair, warm, and muggy again for Friday night with many areas in the low 70’s by Saturday morning.

Tomorrow & Sunday: Partly cloudy & not as warm, with a few showers and storms likely in some parts of the area both days. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Extended Forecast: Scattered shower and storms chances will continue in to early next week. Monday looking unsettled as well with lingering showers and highs in the 80’s. Highs stay in the low & mid 80’s for much of next week.

85 & 64 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.