Vols Might Not Use All of Allotted Fall Practice Sessions

The coronavirus has certainly hurt the Vols in fall camp.

UT canceled practice Saturday because 44 players were unavailable.

While the Vols are now back at practice, they may not use all of their allotted workouts.

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”We definitely probably will not reach 25 practices. I think it’s important that we’re efficient. I’m not sure that maybe we have a few more numbers as far as tracing. We’ve tested a lot. Our contact tracing has mainly been roommates.”