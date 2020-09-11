Titans Add Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to Injury Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans added starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to their injury report after he was limited at practice Friday. Coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters before practice, which was held on the Titans’ indoor field with no media present. The Titans open the season Monday night at Denver. The Titans also were without a pair of starting offensive linemen Friday with right tackle Dennis Kelly and left guard Rodger Saffold both out. But their absences were not related to an injury. Linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. also did not practice after being limited by a knee on Thursday.

