SE Whitfield Rebuilding With New Coach And No Region

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
1

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Southeast Whitfield can only go up from last year’s winless season. The Raiders are hoping a new head coach with a new offense will break the nearly two year losing streak.

Said head coach Todd Murray: “We’ve changed up our offense this year. We’ve gone from a spread to more of a run attack, more of a wing-T type stuff.”

Said quarterback Ethan Hill: “It’s completely different. We’ve had to learn a whole new offense in about 8 months. It hasn’t been difficult because it’s an easier offense, but it’s been an okay transition.”

Another big change? The Raiders don’t have a region schedule to test out the new offense.

Said Murray: “The kids were kind of upset because they don’t get a chance to make the playoffs, but they’re also kind of happy because we’re getting to play a lot of other teams around our area here, and a lot of teams that we wouldn’t get to play on the other hand, so a lot of times they’re feeling like it’s a rivalry game anyway.”

Said Hill: “Being able to know some of the kids on the other team, kind of just having the ‘We’re going to beat you’ kind of attitude. People kind of get a little fire under them whenever they know kids on the other team.”

The Raiders already know new head coach Todd Murray, as well. The Raiders former offensive coordinator has worked on Southeast’s coaching staff for 16 years.

Said Hill: “Perfect role for him.”

Said tight end Jeric Gann: “He’s known the kids here for the past few years. He’s known how our background is. I’m pretty sure he’ll adapt to us, and we’ll have to adapt to him.”

Both Murray and the Raiders have one simple thing to prove this year…

Said Bryson Lofton: “That we’re better than we were last year. We are good, and we’re going to win at least one, two, three, or four. We’re going to win, I know that.”

 

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman