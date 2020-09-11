Ringgold Middle teacher charged with enticing child over the internet

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A teacher in northwest Georgia has been charged with enticing a child electronically.

Catoosa County officials were tipped by authorities in Jasper County about a young child solicited over the internet by a person in their area.

- Advertisement -

Investigators searched the home of 37 year old David Fowler on Thursday in Fort Oglethorpe.

Fowler was a teacher at Ringgold Middle School until his arrest.

Catoosa investigators say there is currently no evidence to suggest any victims are local, but the investigation is ongoing.

Fowler has been charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, and Electronically Furnishing Obscene Materials to Minors.