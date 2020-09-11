CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – September 6th through September 12th is national Suicide Prevention Week and officials are saying the pandemic is causing depression in younger ages to rise.

Parkridge Hospital Therapist says anxiety and depression in teens and youth has been getting significantly worse since the Covid-19 lockdowns began in March.

Officials say youth suicide was already at a record high before the pandemic and has been rapidly increasing since 2007.

Data shows suicide is the second leading cause of death for the ages of 10-24.

A therapist say if you or someone you know is feeling more depressed you should reach out and try to have a conversation.

“What i have found is that sometimes it’s easier to approach people, because it is such a sensitive subject, and I have noticed you are different. With young adults or adults it could be easier to say ‘here is what i have been seeing, you haven’t been wanting to hang out at much and i’m worried something is going on with you and i would just like to help you if that is the case,” says Kristin Smith, Therapist at Parkridge Hospital.

The national suicide prevention lifelines is open 24 hours a day all year around (800) 273-8255.