National Suicide Prevention Week

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0
Courtesy: MGN

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – September 6th through September 12th is national Suicide Prevention Week and officials are saying the pandemic is causing depression in younger ages to rise.

Parkridge Hospital Therapist says anxiety and depression in teens and youth has been getting significantly worse since the Covid-19 lockdowns began in March.

- Advertisement -

Officials say youth suicide was already at a record high before the pandemic and has been rapidly increasing since 2007. 

Data shows suicide is the second leading cause of death for the ages of 10-24. 

A therapist say if you or someone you know is feeling more depressed you should reach out and try to have a conversation.

“What i have found is that sometimes it’s easier to approach people, because it is such a sensitive subject, and I have noticed you are different. With young adults or adults it could be easier to say ‘here is what i have been seeing, you haven’t been wanting to hang out at much and i’m worried something is going on with you and i would just like to help you if that is the case,” says Kristin Smith, Therapist at Parkridge Hospital. 

The national suicide prevention lifelines is open 24 hours a day all year around (800) 273-8255.

 

Previous articleLocal Man Recalls Witnessing 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.