Marion Co-South Pittsburg Game Canceled After Positive COVID Test

Well a big wet blanket was thrown over the high school football schedule on Friday.

The huge rivalry game between South Pittsburg and Marion County has been canceled.

The decision was made after Marion County learned that one of their players tested positive for the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

As a result, the whole team has to quarantine for 14-days per county health department regulations.

This will mark the first time since 1954 that this rivalry will not be played.

Pirates head coach Vic Grider told us it would be hard to reschedule since the two teams don’t have the same open date.

Since the Warriors will be quarantined for two weeks, it will affect their game next Friday against Tyner.