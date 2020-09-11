Local Man Recalls Witnessing 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

By
Emily Cassulo
-
0
0

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local truck driver was driving through New York when the World Trade Center was struck on September 11, 2001.

Steve Kilpatrick says when the first tower was hit, all traffic stopped. As he climbed out of his truck, he watched another plane fly into the second tower.

Kilpatrick says he was stuck on the bridge for three days.

He says watching the tragedy unfold in front of his eyes is something that will always haunt him.

“I have looked at the towers I don’t know how many times, because they are right across the bay,” he said. “I never imagined anything like that happening. It was devastating. I sat there for three days and nights, and all I heard was sirens.”

Kilpatrick says he will never forget 9/11, and the many lives that were lost.

Kilpatrick shares more details with News 12’s Joeli Poole about what he witnessed, tonight on News 12 Now at 6.

mm
Emily Cassulo
You can watch Emily Cassulo weeknights on News 12 Now at 6 and Prime News at 7 with John Mercer. Emily also does stories on different tech products and issues for Tech Byte, which airs Mondays on News 12 Now. She joined the WDEF news team in September 2016 from News 12’s sister station in Columbus, Mississippi, where she worked as an anchor, producer and reporter. Emily is no stranger to the Volunteer State. Before moving to Mississippi, she worked at WBBJ-TV, covering crime and severe weather throughout West Tennessee. She loves living in Chattanooga, and exploring what the Scenic City has to offer. Emily is a Florida native, graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in political science. While in college, Emily worked part-time as a reporter/web producer at News/Talk 96.5 WDBO. She broke her first news story there, which made national headlines, and covered the 2010 Central Florida congressional elections and the high-profile Casey Anthony trial. When she’s not busy reporting, Emily enjoys shopping, reading, playing the piano, and spending time with family and friends. Feel free to e-mail her at ecassulo@wdef.com if you have any story ideas or just want to say ‘Hi.’