Local Man Recalls Witnessing 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local truck driver was driving through New York when the World Trade Center was struck on September 11, 2001.

Steve Kilpatrick says when the first tower was hit, all traffic stopped. As he climbed out of his truck, he watched another plane fly into the second tower.

Kilpatrick says he was stuck on the bridge for three days.

He says watching the tragedy unfold in front of his eyes is something that will always haunt him.

“I have looked at the towers I don’t know how many times, because they are right across the bay,” he said. “I never imagined anything like that happening. It was devastating. I sat there for three days and nights, and all I heard was sirens.”

Kilpatrick says he will never forget 9/11, and the many lives that were lost.

