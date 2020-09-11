Intense Wild Crazy ‘Tackle Tackle Tackle’ Sums Up South Pitt-Marion Co Rivalry

Marion Co, TN-(WDEF-TV) We get another chapter in the long running rivalry between South Pittsburg and Marion County Friday night. The Pirates have won the last four meetings, and for the Warriors to stop the series losing streak, they’ll have to stop a potent Pirates attack.

Said Marion Co linebacker Jake Logan:”How would I describe the rivalry? Intense. A lot of fun. It’s just a crazy experience. Just seeing everybody in the stands. It’s just wild.”

Reporter:”Is this week different?”

Said South Pitt running back Hunter Frame:”Oh yeah. It’s always different. It’s just a unique game. They want to beat us just as bad as we want to beat them.”

Said South Pitt head coach Vic Grider:”We try to explain to them how lucky and fortunate they are to be in this spot and to be able to play in this game in the type of environment that it will be Friday night. That doesn’t happen everywhere.”

Reporter:”How easy is it to get focused this week?”

Said South Pitt lineman Jared Stone:”Very. Very easy. It’s just locked and ready to go.”

Reporter:”Does it bother you that they always call y’all Jasper?”

Said Marion Co wingback Alex Nunez:”Umm. Yeah just a little bit. We’re Marion Co.”(chuckles)

Said Grider:”Well they’re a Dale Pruitt coached team. There’s no question about it. You can see that the minute you cut the tape on. They’re extremely well coached. They play a lot harder than I’ve seen them the last couple of years.”

Reporter:”Do you think he has talked to (Vols coach) Jeremy (Pruitt) about this game?”

Said Grider:”I hope not or I’m really in trouble. (laughs) I don’t think Dale needs any help. Dale has won a lot of football games. That doesn’t happen by accident.”

Reporter:”What is Marion County going to have to do on Friday to slow them down and at least put you guys in position to win the game?”

Said Marion Co lineman Jackson Anthony:”Be physical up front. That’s the main thing. We’ve got to stop the run.”

Said Marion Co head coach Dale Pruitt:”They’re good all the way across the board. They don’t have weaknesses. You’ve got to tackle their backs. If you don’t tackle their backs, the rest doesn’t matter.”

Said Logan:”Just have to play how we play. Keep turnovers down. Tackle. Tackle. Tackle. That’s all it comes down to really.”

Reporter:”Is tackle, tackle, tackle something Dale Pruitt has mentioned a time or two?”

Said Logan:”Yes. The ball. The ball. Tackle. Tackle. Tackle.”