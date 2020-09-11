Has Hamilton County just solved a robbery case from 11 years ago?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The medical examiner has identified the remains found in the 8800 Block of Fuller Road more than two weeks ago.

And it may somewhat solve a long open case.

The identification is 46 year old James Jason Reynolds.

The cause and manner of the death still haven’t been determined.

11 years ago, a man with the same name and approximate age was wanted for robbing a Walgreens store in East Brainerd a couple of times.

Reports said he demanded drugs and ran away.

His family members told police he disappeared after the last robbery in October of 2009 and hadn’t been seen since.

On this date eleven years ago, Hamilton County issued the following warrants for his arrest.

They have been open ever since.