Former asst. football coach pleads guilty to assault

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Former assistant football coach at Grace Baptist Academy entered a guilty plea to lesser charges Friday in court. James Barker Jr. was originally indicted with sexual battery and sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure.

Investigators said he persuaded a girl to simulate sexual activity over an electronic device.

He was fired from the school.

On Friday, he agreed to a plea deal of two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

The deal approved by Judge Don Poole, requires a psycho-sexual evaluation, two years of probation and no contact with the victims. As part of the deal, he can have the charges expunged in two years if he fulfills the sentence.