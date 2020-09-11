COVID-19 fan rules

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Football is finally gearing up at all levels of the game.

And, it’s happening as we’re in the coronavirus pandemic, making it a different year for not just the players and coaches, but for the fans as well.

High school football has been underway for weeks.

At Hamilton County games, fan attendance has been limited.

The school district has been closing gates when stadiums reach one-third capacity.

According to HCS spokesperson Tim Hensley, they are following the rules and protocols laid out by the TSSAA.

He added that some schools are doing digital ticket sales.

If fans are interested in attending a game, he encourages folks to contact the school to see what’s available and how to buy.

Athletic Event Procedures and Protocols: