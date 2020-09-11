COVID-19 fan rules

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Football is finally gearing up at all levels of the game.
And, it’s happening as we’re in the coronavirus pandemic, making it a different year for not just the players and coaches, but for the fans as well.
High school football has been underway for weeks.
At Hamilton County games, fan attendance has been limited.
The school district has been closing gates when stadiums reach one-third capacity.
According to HCS spokesperson Tim Hensley, they are following the rules and protocols laid out by the TSSAA.
He added that some schools are doing digital ticket sales.
If fans are interested in attending a game, he encourages folks to contact the school to see what’s available and how to buy.
Athletic Event Procedures and Protocols:
- Gates will be closed once the capacity of a facility is reached.
- Temperature checks are required for everyone to enter a stadium or a gymnasium.
- Hand sanitizer is provided at all gates, restrooms, and concession stand locations.
- All fans are required to wear facial coverings at all times while on-site. Children under two are not required to wear a face covering.
- Please keep at least six feet distance between you and other people. Social distancing may mean waiting patiently to enter and leave the stadium or gym so that there are fewer people in small entrance or exit spaces.
- Fans must maintain social distancing of six (6) feet or the equivalent of two empty seats between themselves and fans in attendance living in another household.
- Please do not congregate in the facility or parking lots after the athletic contest.
- Always be considerate of others. Respecting the CDC guidelines is one simple way to communicate to fans around you that they matter.
- Concession stands will only sell pre-packaged food items. Social distancing is required while waiting to be served.
- Restrooms will be maintained and checked periodically during the contest.