Councilman Erskine Oglesby is joining the race for Chattanooga Mayor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The number of candidates running for mayor of Chattanooga is now 7.

District 7 City Councilman Erskine Oglesby made his announcement this morning.

Oglesby says he will focus on increasing trust in public safety, and addressing homelessness throughout the city.

“Part of the comprehensive plan is that each neighborhood has an opportunity to grow and it’s going to be able to grow because of the input of the citizens. We have a lot of diverse types of neighborhoods in our city, and I would love to see those independent, individual neighborhoods start to come together with other neighborhoods to create a plan where we can all grow together.”

Oglesby plans to hold meetings with various groups before the election in March.