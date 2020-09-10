Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – September 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Little More Late Summer In Store Over The Next Few Days, And Changes For The Weekend!



This Morning: Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue through the morning. It will be a bit muggier and not as mild, with lows in the between 67 & 73.

Thursday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid for the afternoon. A spotty mountain shower or storm possible with highs around 90. Heat indices could reach 96 to 98.

Overnight: Fair to partly cloudy skies will again continue Thursday night with lows 70-72. Obviously, temperatures will be a bit cooler in the higher elevations.

Extended Forecast: A few isolated late day showers and storms possible for Friday as well, with highs once again near 90. Heat index levels between 94 & 97. It will be quite humid as well. Scattered showers and storms more likely for the weekend with highs in the mid 80’s and lows closer to 70.

86 & 65 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

