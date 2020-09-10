TWRA identifies fisherman whose body was found in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The body of a man recovered last night in the Tennessee River has been identified.

The family of 42 year old Adam Jones from Sequatchie County reported him missing earlier in the week, after he didn’t return from a fishing trip.

- Advertisement -

During the outing, Jones dropped a friend off to look for artifacts along the bank.

Jones did not return to get the friend, who later called for help.

Jones’ body was found near Moccasin Bend on the Tennessee River.

TWRA Officers, and several other agencies recovered the body, which was taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation.