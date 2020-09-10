Tennessee Jobless Claims Slightly Improve

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Jobless claims in Tennessee slightly improved for the week of September 5 with new claims dropping to 11,706 from 12,035. Continued claims dropped to 176,388 from 184,781 for the seventeenth week of falling numbers. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Despite overall falling numbers across the state, some southeast Tennessee counties saw an increase including Hamilton, Bradley, Rhea, and Polk counties. Rhea county saw teh biggest increase with 52 to 82 new claims.
Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,444. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,467 new claims and Knox County saw 700 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|Claims Since March 15
|829,855
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|523
|9,384
|Bradley County
|200
|2,462
|McMinn County
|90
|1,103
|Rhea County
|82
|727
|Marion County
|40
|567
|Polk County
|25
|229
|Grundy County
|28
|275
|Meigs County
|35
|288
|Bledsoe County
|16
|151
|Sequatchie County
|15
|255