Tennessee Jobless Claims Slightly Improve

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Jobless claims in Tennessee slightly improved for the week of September 5 with new claims dropping to 11,706 from 12,035. Continued claims dropped to 176,388 from 184,781 for the seventeenth week of falling numbers. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Despite overall falling numbers across the state, some southeast Tennessee counties saw an increase including Hamilton, Bradley, Rhea, and Polk counties. Rhea county saw teh biggest increase with 52 to 82 new claims.

Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,444. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,467 new claims and Knox County saw 700 new claims.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397 August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093 August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810 August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726 August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204 August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781 September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388 Claims Since March 15 829,855

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 523 9,384 Bradley County 200 2,462 McMinn County 90 1,103 Rhea County 82 727 Marion County 40 567 Polk County 25 229 Grundy County 28 275 Meigs County 35 288 Bledsoe County 16 151 Sequatchie County 15 255