Tennessee Jobless Claims Slightly Improve

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Jobless claims in Tennessee slightly improved for the week of September 5 with new claims dropping to 11,706 from 12,035. Continued claims dropped to 176,388 from 184,781 for the seventeenth week of falling numbers. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Despite overall falling numbers across the state, some southeast Tennessee counties saw an increase including Hamilton, Bradley, Rhea, and Polk counties. Rhea county saw teh biggest increase with 52 to 82 new claims.

Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,444. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,467 new claims and Knox County saw 700 new claims.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810
August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726
August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204
August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781
September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388
Claims Since March 15 829,855
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 523 9,384
Bradley County 200 2,462
McMinn County 90 1,103
Rhea County 82 727
Marion County 40 567
Polk County 25 229
Grundy County 28 275
Meigs County 35 288
Bledsoe County 16 151
Sequatchie County 15 255