NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Leaving Richard Petty Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.
NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver told the team Thursday that he would not sign a contract extension. He will finish the final nine races.
The 26-year-old Wallace has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the last three seasons. He has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup Series standings. Wallace did not make the playoffs in any of his three Cup seasons and is winless at NASCAR’s top level.
