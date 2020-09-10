NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Leaving Richard Petty Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver told the team Thursday that he would not sign a contract extension. He will finish the final nine races.

The 26-year-old Wallace has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the last three seasons. He has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup Series standings. Wallace did not make the playoffs in any of his three Cup seasons and is winless at NASCAR’s top level.

