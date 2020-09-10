Mocs Volleyball Prepares For Lone Fall Match of the The Season

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The UTC volleyball team plays their one and only match of the fall this Saturday, as they entertain Georgia State. No fans will be allowed at MaClellan gym for the 2pm match. The one game schedule and fan restrictions are all due to the coronavirus, but the Mocs plan to make the most of their opportunity this weekend.

Said senior Megan Kaufman:”Kaufman:”There’s not really any extra, any extra hype except for the fact that we’re excited. It’s the first time we get to compete in 2020, which is a huge deal to all of us after the season was getting cancelled. I mean you don’t have to make it any bigger than it is when you have one opportunity the entire fall.”
Said head coach Travis Filar:”The pressure that sometimes comes with playing in front of your home crowd will be eliminated. Now they just get to play for each other, and they get to be together one last time this fall.”

Saturday’s match will be available on ESPN+.

The SoCon is planning to play a spring volleyball schedule.

 

Rick Nyman
