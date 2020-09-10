Jadeveon Clowney Glad to Reunite With Titans Coach Mike Vrabel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jadeveon Clowney says his choice to join the Tennessee Titans came down to the chance to reunite with coach Mike Vrabel. Clowney says he was trying to figure out this offseason what scheme he wanted to be part of and knew he had his best success in Houston with Vrabel. That’s where the now-Titans coach was his position coach, then defensive coordinator in 2017 during Clowney’s best season. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher became a free agent in March. He agreed to a one-year contract last weekend.

