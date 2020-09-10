Go Fund Me page set up for homeowner shot in fugitive hunt

RESACA, Georgia (WDEF) – The family of Eddie Cloer has set up a GoFundMe fundraising account after the shooting Wednesday night in a Resaca neighborhood.

Officials today said fugitive Dalton Potter broke into the home on Cline Road after three days of evading law enforcement.

Potter was wanted for the shooting of a Whitfield County Deputy on Monday.

Officials warned he was armed and dangerous.

They say when he broke into the home, he was confronted by Cloer, who also had a gun.

They fired at each other.

Cloer grazed Potter in the head.

But Potter’s shot hit the homeowner.

Cloer is recovering in a Chattanooga hospital in stable condition.

The family GoFundMe site says “he is alive but he is in the hospital with some worries about medical bills.”

“We are not sure how long he will be out of work due to the injury’s he sustained.”

They are raising money to meet the medical bills, including the ambulance and Lifeforce costs.

You can go to the fundraiser site here.