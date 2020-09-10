EPB says disconnection notification is working

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – EPB on Wednesday announced that it will resume its normal business practice of disconnecting customers who have not made arrangements to start paying past due electric and fiber optics bills.

The program was suspended back in March with the on-set of the Covid 19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The warning is producing results.

“We did get some calls coming in and we hope that continues..that the messaging has spread..because we want to make sure no one is caught off guard and no surprises..and that it is fully communicated.”

Many customers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.