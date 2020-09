FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A Fort Payne Police Officer was escorting a driver with mechanical problems Wednesday on I-59, when another vehicle stuck his patrol car from behind.

The driver, 32 year old Tremel Evans of Moody Alabama, was arrested.

He is charged with DUI, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment of a Child.

A 2 year old was unrestrained in Evans’ car at the time of the crash.

The child was taken to a medical facility to get checked out.