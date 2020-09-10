More details on Dalton Potter’s last run before capture

RESACA, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities on Thursday released more information about the capture of Dalton Lee Potter.

He had been on the run since Monday after the shooting of Whitfield County Deputy Darrell Hackney.

They say the end began with a home invasion report in north Gordon County.

They say Potter broke into the home but was confronted by a resident.

The two exchanged gunfire and the homeowner was hit.

He was flown to a Chattanooga hospital and is in stable condition.

Potter then fled the home as law enforcement converged.

However they set up a perimeter that he was stuck inside.

Then around 10:30 PM, officers found Potter hiding in a swampy area near Bandy Lake in Resaca.

The GBI says that Potter was grazed by a shot from the homeowner giving him a superficial head wound.

He was captured without incident and taken to the hospital for treatment, and then on to jail.

In a news conference on Thursday, officials also addressed the explosives that Potter and Jonathan Hosman had with them on the morning of the shooting.

Investigators still don’t know what their plans were for the explosives.

They heard the two may have been headed to Miami, but have not confirmed that.

Authorities also had an update on the deputy who was originally shot.

Deputy Hackney is recovering and expected to return to work next week.

Potter and Hosman already had theft and larceny warrants for them in Texas.

But now Potter faces a lot more charges here.

In Whitfield County:

5 five counts of aggravated assault

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony

felony obstruction

theft by receiving, possession of an explosive by a convicted felon

And in Gordon County:

3 counts of aggravated assault

3 counts of aggravated battery

2 counts of burglary

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

felony obstruction.