Chief Judge Pamela Reeves dies

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The first female federal judge in East Tennessee has died after a battle with cancer. U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves was 66.

The UT grad was awarded the highest alumni award given by the University, the Distinguished Alumna Award just this week.

She is being hailed as a pioneer for women in the legal profession in Tennessee.

Reeves also was the first female President of the Tennessee Bar Association.

She was appointed to the bench in the Eastern District in 2014 and became the Chief Judge in 2019.

Reeves insisted on remaining on the bench as she fought her cancer.

The tributes today include both U.S. Senators from Tennessee.

“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Chief Judge Reeves. She was a fair and compassionate judge, and she will be greatly missed on the bench. I was grateful for her friendship and appreciated the professionalism she brought to the job. May she rest in peace.”

Senator Lamar Alexander says: