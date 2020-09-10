Chief Judge Pamela Reeves dies

By
Collins Parker
-
0
83
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The first female federal judge in East Tennessee has died after a battle with cancer.
U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves was 66.
The UT grad was awarded the highest alumni award given by the University, the Distinguished Alumna Award just this week.
She is being hailed as a pioneer for women in the legal profession in Tennessee.
Reeves also was the first female President of the Tennessee Bar Association.
She was appointed to the bench in the Eastern District in 2014 and became the Chief Judge in 2019.
Reeves insisted on remaining on the bench as she fought her cancer.
The tributes today include both U.S. Senators from Tennessee.

blackburn trump

Sen. Marsha Blackburn says:

- Advertisement -
“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Chief Judge Reeves. She was a fair and compassionate judge, and she will be greatly missed on the bench. I was grateful for her friendship and appreciated the professionalism she brought to the job. May she rest in peace.”
Senator Lamar Alexander says:

“Pam Reeves had a lengthy and distinguished career as a lawyer and most recently as Chief Judge of the Eastern District of Tennessee. Her diligence and fairness as a lawyer and judge set an example for others, especially for women in the legal profession. I admired her and counted her as a friend. Honey and I send our sympathy and respect for her life to her family.”

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery says:

tennessee attorney general
Herbert Slatery

“This is a sad day for Knoxville and our State.  As coming days will show, Judge Pam Reeves had the well-deserved and widely held respect of lawyers, judges and community leaders in Tennessee for many years.  She not only accomplished a lot against long odds, she did it with a grace and determination rarely seen. President Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’  Well, Judge Reeves knew a lot, but I never met anyone who thought she didn’t care.  In fact, it was just the opposite.  You saw her smile, compassion and energy in the first ten seconds of meeting her.  We are profoundly sad in losing her.”