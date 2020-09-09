Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – September 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Little More Late Summer In Store Over The Next Few Days, And Changes For The Weekend!



This Morning: Mostly clear skies will continue and mild temperatures with lows in the low to mid 60’s. Expect mid & upper 50’s in the norther tier of the viewing area.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, mainly dry, and hot. Slightly more humid as well, with a spotty shower possible (but NOT very likely) off to our East. Highs again around 90.

Overnight: Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue Wednesday night. It will be a bit muggier and not as mild, with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70.

Extended Forecast: A few isolated late day showers and storms possible for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90. It will be more humid as well. Scattered showers and storms a bit more likely for the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid 80’s and lows closer to 70.

86 & 65 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

