CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local police and the TWRA are recovering a body tonight discovered in the Tennessee River.

Chattanooga Police notified Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers around sunset about the body.

- Advertisement -

They say it is near Moccasin Bend.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County Marine Rescue are assisting.

TWRA reports they are working with Chattanooga Police to figure out if the death is boating related.