Tide Hoping to Return to ‘Alabama Standard’

Many people expected Alabama to play for another national tilte last year, but losses against their top two rivals ruined the Tide’s championship bid.

Nick Saban should mold together another talented team in T-town, as Bama prepares for this unique SEC season.

Going 11-2 with a new year’s day bowl victory. Who wouldn’t take that? Alabama.

Said linebacker Christian Harris:”Being 11-2 at Alabama. That’s not something that we would look back at and be happy about it or be proud of. Of course you want to go undefeated. We want to win national championships. That’s the Alabama standard.”

You know Nick Saban isn’t smiling after a two loss season. He’s hoping more situational drills will help correct some mental errors that hurt his team last year.

Said Saban:”Today we had two minute before the half. You know two minutes before the half was a bad thing. LSU scored 14 points in the last two minutes of the half, and Auburn scored ten. So those are the kinds of things players really have to understand. Not only are we trying to score in that situation, but we can’t give the other team the ball back, so they get a chance to score.”

As you might expect, Saban hopes to field a COVID prepared team.

Said Saban:”Train guys to play more than one position. Probably more so this year than we have in the past. It could even come, and I would not say this in terms of who it involves, is guys playing both sides of the ball.”

As far as the starting quarterback job, it appears it’s in the hands of returning starter Mac Jones.

Said Saban:”I think Mac has had a really good week this week. Had a really good day on Saturday.”

Bama returns one of the best running backs in the SEC in Najee Harris, but offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian hopes to spread the wealth more in the backfield. Something backup Brian Robinson loves to hear.

Said Robinson:”I’m excited for it whatever is to come. I trust Sarkisian and his plan to get as many running backs as he can on the field. Working some of the packages that will allow running backs more opportunities.”