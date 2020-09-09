Police: Fleeing stolen car causes multi vehicle crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a stolen car caused a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

They say an officer tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen when the driver fled.

He crashed into several other cars.

It happened around 8:30 PM at 20th and Market streets downtown.

No injuries were reported from anyone in any of the other vehicles.

Four people were in the stolen vehicle.

Three complained of injuries and are getting checked out.

One person was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.