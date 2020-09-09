Manhunt continues for Dalton Potter after another shooting

UPDATE: Sheriff Scott Chitwood says that officers came across Potter on a road just inside Gordon County this evening.

They jumped him and took him into custody.

No one was injured in the arrest.

Sheriff Chitwood re-iterated that the person they believe Potter shot earlier tonight does not have a life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.

UPDATE: The GBI reports at 11PM that Potter has been captured.

RESACA, Georgia (WDEF) – More than a hundred law enforcement officers have converged for a manhunt tonight on the Whitfield/Gordon County line.

They are looking for Dalton Potter who is suspected of shooting a Whitfield Deputy early Monday during a traffic stop.

Tonight, Sheriff Scott Chitwood believes Potter has shot another man.

“Somewhere after 5 o clock or so a report came in of shots fired. A person had been shot it’s inside Gordon County down on Cline Road. Just south of the airport. The gentleman has been airlifted to Erlanger. He is in stable condition thank goodness. That was our confirmed sighting of our suspect.”

Potter has theft warrants out of Texas.

He was driving an SUV with a trailer that had been reported stolen when he was pulled over.

His passenger, Johnathon Hosmer, was captured on Tuesday.

The GBI now says the stolen trailer was filled with explosives.

The two men crashed the SUV and trailer soon after the Monday shooting.

They fled on foot, splitting up from each other.