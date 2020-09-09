Commission reverses vote on Silverdale Corrections Center contract

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Commissioners are having second thoughts about choosing a contractor for the proposed Silverdale workhouse expansion.

Last week, they rejected a bid to have KTM Construction handle the project.

But today, the commission reversed that decision.

They took the action after hearing from Sheriff Jim Hammond and Commissioner Sabrena Smedley.

“I did have an opportunity since our meeting last Wednesday…I will say this, I’m convinced that we should give them an opportunity to do this job. They do have a lot of experience…their subcontractors have a lot of experience…I went over all of the plans…it was an extensive meeting.”

After more discussion, the commission voted 7-to-2 to award the contract to K-T-M.